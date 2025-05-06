President Trump names Ben Baker as Missouri's director of rural development for USDA

President Trump has appointed former Rep. Ben Baker (R-Neosho) as the United States Department of Agriculture's rural development director for Missouri. Baker served in the House of Representatives for District 160 for seven years – representing Neosho and parts of Joplin. He started his new position this week.

He announced his new position on social media last week, thanking President Trump for the appointment, saying, "It will be a great honor to serve your administration to Make America Great Again!"

State statute requires the vacancy to be filled by a special election set by the governor. No special election had been set as of Tuesday afternoon.

Monday, Baker gave his farewell speech on the House floor. He thanked his family and friends for their support and gave this final advice.

"Politics is inevitable when you're in this position. But – don't place it as a priority. Authenticity and the principles you hold dear matter more, always keep that in mind," he added.

Baker and his family made national headlines last year when his daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and David Lloyd, were killed while on a mission trip in Haiti. He's since passed legislation designating a Newton County highway as Lloyd Memorial Highway.

While in office, he served as chairman of the Special Committee on Tax Reform and Government Efficiency and Downsizing.

During his farewell speech, he said he didn't take his position lightly.

"There's not a day that I didn't come in this building and sit here in awe, thinking, 'how in the world did a country boy from the sticks ever end up in the statehouse?' "

Before serving in the Missouri House, Baker was board president of Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center and a former professor and dean of students at Ozark Bible Institute in Neosho.

Audio from Baker's farewell speech was given to KRPS by Jackson Cooper from Missouri News Network.

