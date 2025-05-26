Missouri National Guard to assist St. Louis in tornado recovery

Gov. Mike Kehoe announced that the Missouri National Guard will send engineering personnel to St. Louis to support tornado recovery operations starting Wednesday through June 11.

Up to 41 members of the 35th Engineer Brigade will support residential debris collection sites in St. Louis, along with assistance in sorting, loading, transporting and removing debris from collection sites to the landfill.

The operations currently plan for four sites, with additional details of exact locations still being finalized between the city officials and emergency managers.

Daily operations of the four sites will occur from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Missourians with unmet needs are encouraged to contact United Way by dialing 211 or www.211helps.org or the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.