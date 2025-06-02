Missouri law to keep electricity on during hot weather taking effect

COLUMBIA — The Missouri "Hot Weather Law" which prevents utilities from disconnecting electric services during extreme heat, goes into effect Sunday, June 1, and remains in effect until Sept. 30.

The law applies when the National Weather Service predicts temperatures greater than 95 degrees Fahrenheit or a heat index greater than 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Forrest Gossett, communications director of the Missouri Public Service Commission, said the law was created to protect consumers.

"That was put in place to protect consumers during horrific hot weather spells, which, of course, we have a lot in Missouri," he said.

This rule applies to all electric utility service providers in Missouri.

While this law provides protection during the hottest days of summer, the Public Service Commission still urges consumers to pay their bills if they can.

"It's important to note here that just because you're protected from disconnection, you're still liable to pay your bill," Gossett said. "So I strongly encourage, as the consumer, communicate with your utilities."

There are many ways to save energy in your homes over the summer.

"If you can run your dishwasher late at night, and your washer and dryer off peak times, don't let doors stand open, close your window shades — there are number of things we can do that can cumulatively hold down on our electric bill," Gossett said.

There are ways to get assistance on your utility bills in Columbia.

In Boone County, Citizens Assisting Seniors and Disabled, which the county calls CASH, is one program for low income people who qualify and have exhausted other resources.

The Heat, Energy and Light Program, or HELP, also provides aid to low-income families with children in emergency situations.