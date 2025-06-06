Columbia summer free lunch program returns

The Summer Lunch Program hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and Powerhouse of Columbia is back this week.

The Health Department will serve lunches from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Armory Sports Center, 1701 Ash St. The program runs through Aug. 7.

The lunches are open to children and teens ages 18 and younger.

Powerhouse of Columbia also serves summer lunches at these locations:

Again Street Park — 1200 Again St.; Lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

— 1200 Again St.; Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Columbia Housing Authority Stewart Parker Apartments — 225 Unity Drive; Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.; snack from 1:30–1:45 p.m.

— 225 Unity Drive; Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.; snack from 1:30–1:45 p.m. CHA Bear Creek — 1109 Elleta Blvd.; Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.; snack from 1:30–1:45 p.m.

— 1109 Elleta Blvd.; Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.; snack from 1:30–1:45 p.m. Columbia Square — 1715 W. Worley St.; Lunch from 11–11:30 a.m.; snack from 12:30–12:45 p.m.

— 1715 W. Worley St.; Lunch from 11–11:30 a.m.; snack from 12:30–12:45 p.m. Indian Hills Park — 5009 Aztec Blvd.; Lunch from 11–11:30 a.m.; snack from 1–1:15 p.m.

— 5009 Aztec Blvd.; Lunch from 11–11:30 a.m.; snack from 1–1:15 p.m. Progressive Missionary Baptist Church — 702 Banks Ave.; Lunch from 11–11:30 a.m.; snack from 1:30–1:45 p.m.

Health Department spokesperson Austin Krohn said the program is crucial to people who typically rely on school lunches.

"We value the health of everyone in the community — kids included," Krohn said. "This program is designed to make sure these kids have healthy lunches that can lead to long, healthy lives."

Volunteers are also able to help with lunch distribution.

Brooke McCarty is one volunteer who showed up with her daughter to help out. She said she finds opportunities like this both rewarding and meaningful for her daughter.

"As a child, I was a recipient, and it's just so wonderful to be able to be in a position this day and age to bring my child and see how I grew up and also to be in that position to be able to give back as an adult," McCarty said.

Volunteers can sign up through Columbia/Boone County WIC.