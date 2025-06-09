MU employees express frustration with wages, conditions at town hall meeting

COLUMBIA — Dozens of University of Missouri employees voiced frustrations over low wages, parking costs and workplace conditions during a town hall Friday evening hosted by LiUNA Local 955. Despite being invited, members of the UM System Board of Curators did not attend.

Union members and campus workers repeatedly emphasized that their wages have not kept pace with the rising cost of living, but their expenses have increased.

“The university doesn’t think we have a life outside of work,” said Kerry Franklin, a custodian who now pays $63 a month to park near her job.

Other employees shared stories of walking long distances in the dark due to cheaper parking options and limited shuttle service. One worker said they were even told to use Uber to get to their car.

Other employees expressed the need for hazard pay, safer working conditions and compensation that reflects inflation and the physical demands of custodial and maintenance jobs.

“Without us, they can’t do their research. They need to treat us better,” said Shelby Sheffer, who works at the university’s NextGen Precision Health facility.

She also called for better personal protective equipment and expanded wellness benefits.

“We have some benefits, but because of our low pay, we can’t seek out going to the chiropractor or other places to help our bodies recover,” Sheffer said.

Kathy, a custodian with the athletics department, said low wages forced her to move from Columbia to Fayette.

“MU needs to provide a living wage. Right now, they aren’t paying enough for people to live in the community,” Kathy said.

Others shared concerns about broken promises and worsening conditions since MU took over operations in certain departments.

Janitor David Tipton said he faced vandalism in a university lot he paid to use and said he had to pay for the damages himself.

Rebecca Ware, who works at Capital Region Medical Center, said many employees were demoted after MU took over the hospital’s operations in January.

“Everyone’s seniority went away. You were a brand-new employee whether you had been there five years, 15 years or 30,” she said.

“We are no longer people,” Ware said. “We are numbers.”

William Kipp, who unloads food trucks at the Student Center, said inflation and potential tariffs haven’t been factored into wages.

“They make enough money to give us raises. My concern is why they won’t,” Kipp said.

Matthew Hogger, a housekeeping worker, said MU used to be a place he felt secure. “Now I feel I can be replaced at any time,” he said.

“The conditions that we work on is ridiculous. They treat us like children," said Randy Wallace, a custodian at the Veterinary Medical Building.

As the meeting concluded, LiUNA Local 955 leaders emphasized that collective action would be necessary to improve wages, secure paid time off and address ongoing parking concerns.

The university declined an immediate comment on the topic.