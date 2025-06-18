MoDOT warns of statewide text scams

COLUMBIA — Scam texts are traveling throughout Missouri.

The scammers claim to be from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and say there is an outstanding traffic ticket that needs to be paid.

"We've received a lot of inquiries into this text that's being sent around, and we just want to make clear that if you receive a text claiming to be MoDOT threatening to pay a toll fee or traffic violation fee, that is a scam," MoDOT spokesperson Taylor Brune said.

The message follows with potential, but untrue, consequences like vehicle registration suspension, driving privilege suspension for 30 days, a toll booth and 35% service fee charge and an impact to credit score.

MoDOT has released an alert on its website saying it "will never solicit you to pay a toll fee or traffic violation fee."

The department gives advice on what to do if you received one of these texts.

"And if you receive such a text message, don't click any of the links within that message. It's best to just delete it," Brune said. "If you're able to report it as junk or a junk sender in your messaging app."

The phone number is from the Philippines' country code.

