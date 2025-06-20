Construction progresses on CHA complex Kinney Point

The Columbia Housing Authority announced Wednesday evening that some units in the affordable housing complex called Kinney Point could be move-in ready as soon as July.

The completed project will include 34 housing units and serve an estimated 425 people who need affordable housing over the next 25 years.

Kinney Point is a complex being built by CHA at the northeast corner of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road.

“Buildings 7 through 11, they are about 98% complete,” said Justin Anthony, CHA’s director of facilities and modernization. Referring to its preparation, Anthony said, “We’re down to the point of just cleaning those. It’s really starting to move along now.”

Buildings 7 through 11 contain one-bedroom apartments. The units in those buildings are expected to be completed and leased out in July, said Darcie Hamilton, CHA’s director of affordable housing development.

The apartments will close for replacement after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development signs closing documents on July 17.

Residents have received a 30-day notice of relocation before the apartments close in July.

Siding and framing are still being completed on Buildings 2, 3 and 4.

Randy Cole, chief executive officer of CHA, said finishing the Kinney Point project is a top priority for this year.

Kinney Point will have 10 one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units, six three-bedroom units and 10 four-bedroom units. Every unit will have internet access, a washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove, a front porch and rear parking.

The property already has a 4,200-square-foot community center with a kitchen and space for family development courses, movie nights, cooking classes and other benefits.

Residents will also have access to case managers to help address basic needs, independent living support, youth programs and issues related to credit, budgeting and employment.

During the meeting, commissioners also authorized a plan to further develop the apartments along Park Avenue.

The plan is to replace the 79 public housing units on Park Avenue. Reasons for replacement are the age of the units, which were constructed in 1964, and “significant problems with collapsing sewer lines, foundation problems and electrical issues,” according to a Columbia City Council memo.

The apartments are expected to be replaced by 2027.