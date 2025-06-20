Parking meter options to change in July in select downtown areas

The Columbia Public Works Department is switching to fewer on-street parking meter time limit options in July, simplifying the time limits from seven to four options.

This comes after a 2023 study was made by Walkers Consultants where an analysis showed Columbia has more time limit variations than most comparable cities, according to a Columbia City Council memo.

The original time options were 15-minute curbside, 24 minutes, one hour, two hours, four hours, five hours and 10 hours.

The new options will be 15-minute curbside, one hour, three hours and 10 hours.

Columbia Public Works spokesperson John Ogan said the new, three-hour meter will lead to a better balance between turnover and flexibility, allowing people enough time to shop, run errands or eat without having to go back to their car to feed the meter.

“Two hours is just often a bit too tight for the kinds of activities people come downtown to do,” Ogan said. “Three gives people breathing room without compromising availability.”

The changes will not affect the number of meters, hours of operation or parking rate, and any impact on revenue is expected to be minimal.

“The point of a parking meter is not to collect revenue, it’s to ensure spaces turn over,” Ogan said.

The city plans to begin the change the Monday after July 4.

Ogan said it may take some time after July 4 to fully complete the update based on how quickly they can receive materials and how much staffing is available to help with updating the meters.

“It’s a phased process, but we are committed to making it as smooth as possible for the public,” Ogan said.

New meter options include:



One-hour meters (red) will be in high turnover areas near government buildings, the police station and the post office.

Three-hour meters (gray), will be in the core of downtown and south of Elm Street to support shopping and dining.

10-hour meters (green) will be on the periphery (west of Fifth Street, east of Tenth Street, north of Ash Street) for long-term parking, excluding south of Elm Street to preserve access to $35/month ParkMobile permits for downtown workers.

15-minute (orange) curbside pickup spaces will be in the same place.

According to a council memo, users may pay for any duration up to the maximum limit, such as 30 minutes on three-hour meters and 15-minute curbside spaces.

Street meter enforcement hours are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The proposed parking limits, as well as the exact streets where they will be in place, are available to view at gocolumbiamo.legistar.com.