Officials urge proper use of 911 ahead of July Fourth

With the Fourth of July just days away, Boone County emergency officials are reminding residents to reserve 911 for true emergencies and use the 311 system for non-urgent situations.

Last Independence Day, the city of Columbia saw a 27% spike in 911 calls compared to an average July day, according to the city’s dispatch report. Officials said the increase is largely driven by fireworks-related complaints.

The 311 system is designed to ease pressure on 911 dispatchers by handling issues like noise complaints, fireworks disturbances, abandoned vehicles and even pets stuck in trees.

“If every single caller is taking a 911 call, they might have the 311 calls on hold for a second until they can handle the emergency lines,” said a public information specialist with the Columbia Fire Department.

While responses through 311 may take longer, fire officials say it’s still the appropriate resource for non-life-threatening concerns. In cases where the situation is unclear, residents are encouraged to call 311 before defaulting to 911.

Boone County Joint Communications said misuse of the emergency system could delay help for someone facing a real crisis. As fireworks celebrations begin across mid-Missouri, dispatchers are urging residents to think before dialing.

For more information on what qualifies as a 911 or 311 call, visit CoMo.gov/311 or check with your local emergency services department.

