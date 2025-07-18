United Way grant to Salvation Army will fund Jefferson City family shelter expansion

United Way of Central Missouri announced on Friday that the Salvation Army is set to receive a $100,000 Century of Caring Grant, according to a news release.

The one-time grant was mapped out in celebration of United Way’s 100th anniversary.

United Way of Central Missouri will officially present the Century of Caring Grant award to The Salvation Army during its Board of Directors meeting Tuesday.

The funds will be used to support a major renovation and expansion of The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Shelter in Jefferson City.

This project is part of a larger $6.5 million capital campaign aimed at significantly increasing the shelter’s capacity and services.

In 2023, the Center of Hope provided more than 10,000 nights of shelter to 154 people, but the facility’s limited space forced it to turn away as many as three families per week, according to a news release.

Once renovations are complete, the expanded Center of Hope is expected to serve over 22,000 individuals, offering more than 18,000 nights of shelter annually, the news release said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2025, with full completion anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2026.

