Lake Regional Health System joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

The Lake Regional Health System hospital in Osage Beach has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

The hospital made the announcement via a news release on the Lake Regional Health System website last week.

According to the release, the Mayo Clinic Care Network comprises carefully vetted independent health care organizations with access to Mayo Clinic's clinical and educational resources and expertise.

There are more than 60 independent health care organizations worldwide in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, according to the release.

"This collaboration is a game-changer for our region and a bold step forward in our mission to provide exceptional, world-class care," Kevin McRoberts, CEO of Lake Regional Health System, said in the news release.

Patients are not required to pay any additional costs when providers use the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The partnership means Lake Regional Health System can have access to physician-to-physician consultations and seek second opinions.

Other access include: AskMayoExpert, eConsults, eBoards, and Health Care Consulting, according to the release.

"We are proud to have Lake Regional Health System as the newest member of our global network," said Mark Larson, Mayo Clinic Care Network medical director. "Together we will share knowledge and resources, knowing that we will continually work to enhance the quality of delivery of care to all patients."