More than 1,800 early votes cast in Boone County elections

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for a special election that has only one countywide question for voters.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, as the early voting period came to an end, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon reported that 1,831 people had already cast ballots. Of those, about 800 votes were mailed in, and the rest were cast during in-person absentee voting.

On the ballot:

All county residents will be asked to consider expanding the senior property tax freeze to include future voter-approved indebtedness. County voters approved the freeze for real estate property taxes for those 62 and older last year.

Second Ward residents in Columbia will select a new councilperson to represent them from candidates Vera Elwood and Ken Rice.

Harrisburg School District residents will be asked to approve a 50-cent tax hike.

Check where to vote online at Election Polling Places. Additional details are available on the Boone County clerk website.

Although no-excuse absentee voting ended Monday at 5 p.m., those who requested regular absentee ballots must return them to the County Clerk’s Office in Room 236 of the Boone County Government Center, at the corner of Ninth and Ash streets, before polls close Tuesday.

Voter ID

Those voting in person must bring an accepted form of photo ID:

Missouri driver’s license that is not expired.

Missouri nondriver’s license that is not expired or does not have an expiration date.

U.S. passport that is not expired.

Military ID that is not expired or does not have an expiration date.

A document issued by the United States or the state of Missouri that includes your photograph and name that matches your voter registration record.

Those without a proper ID can cast a blue provisional ballot. These ballots are counted if the voter returns to the polling location with an acceptable photo ID before the poll closes or if their signature matches the signature on the voter registration record.