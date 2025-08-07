Columbia still working to renew stormwater permit, city says

The city of Columbia, Boone County and the University of Missouri are actively working to renew the city's stormwater permit. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources previously put it on hold.

Back in June, when Columbia applied for its new permit, DNR said it was missing details on specific measures to address water pollution.

In a letter sent to the city, DNR said it needed a "more robust update" on "metrics for managing solid and human waste from homeless encampments."

The three organizations are now working toward completing these documents, explaining the timeline and procedures for addressing complaints related to water pollution.

"Right now we're focusing on the language around illegal dumping because that's the action that is causing the most concern — it's not a certain type of person that's causing the concern, it's the action that is happening," said Jason West, a Columbia Utilities Department spokesperson. "People that have illegal campsites and are putting trash in waterways, things like that, that's where the focus is. And some of that language is cleaning up, how long, when a complaint is issued, how long does it take the city to get out to investigate it."

West said they have received an extension to work on the paperwork and now have until Aug. 21 to finalize and submit them. The DNR confirmed to KOMU 8 Thursday morning that the city received a 30-day extension.

"I believe, there's a deadline of Aug. 21 right now after the last meeting that was very productive; everybody seemed to be on the same page as far as the language goes," West said.

The Department of Natural Resources declined to provide comment until after the 30-day extension period.