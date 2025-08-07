Harrisburg R-8 will make cuts after tax increase fails

The Harrisburg School District said it will have to make adjustments and cuts while continuing to stretch existing funds after voters rejected a property tax increase that would have raised money for the school district.

Proposition Harrisburg Schools failed with 275 votes against and 216 votes for, according to unofficial results from the Boone County clerk.

The initiative asked voters to approve a tax increase of 50 cents per $100 of assessed property value. Voters told KOMU 8 on Tuesday they did not want property taxes to increase.

Harrisburg School District responded to the rejected plan Wednesday.

"In true Bulldog spirit, we will go back to the drawing board and provide the best experience for our students within the provided revenue framework," Harrisburg School District Superintendent Steve Combs said in a Facebook post.

Harrisburg School District also said it plans to stretch existing costs to provide students with the best experience possible.