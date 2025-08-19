Applications are now open for Columbia's Civic Academy

For folks wanting to learn more about the inner workings of Columbia city government, applications for the Civic Academy are now open.

The program has eight sessions, each from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 25 to Nov. 13. This will be the fifth iteration of the program, according to a news release from the city manager’s office.

Through presentations from city leaders, the Civic Academy provides the opportunity to learn about local government and how its operations impact daily life, according to the release.

Some of the topics covered in the academy will include utilities, public works, parks, housing, arts, public safety and finance, according to the Civic Academy webpage.

Civic Academy participants will also be able to tour city facilities and participate in simulations of public safety equipment. The last session will highlight government operations and elections in Boone County, according to the release.

The academy is free and open to residents ages 18 and older. Participants are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 30 is reached, according to the release.

Dinner will be provided at each session, and the application asks about dietary restrictions.

More information can be found on the academy’s page on the city website. Paper applications can be requested by reaching Stacey Weidemann, assistant to the city manager, at 573.874.7646 or stacey.weidemann@como.gov.