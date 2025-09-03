Columbia City Council passes airport parking reform

Long-discussed reform has come to Columbia Regional Airport's parking lots.

The Columbia city council voted late Tuesday to limit how long cars can be left parked in the airport terminal's parking lot.

Under the newly revised ordinance, travelers can park at the airport for up to thirty days for free. Cars that aren't moved after 30 days will be subject to parking tickets and cars that still haven't been moved after 45 days may be towed.

The ordinance does allow travelers to gain special written permission from the airport manager to leave their car parked beyond this time frame.

The bill came after airport staff complained that the airport's free parking policy was being abused by people who were using the parking lot to store vehicles but weren't using the airport services.

Prior to the bill's passage, city ordinance didn't provide any consequences for vehicles that were left abandoned in COU's parking lot.

Other issues discussed at the city council meeting were tabled for later discussion, including raising the parking meter rate from 60 cents per hour to a dollar per hour.

The council is also set to vote on the final version of its budget at its next meeting on September 15.