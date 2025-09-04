KBIA and KOPN raise thousands of dollars to cover funding cuts

Columbia public radio stations are starting to collect donations that will offset the federal cuts imposed by the Trump administration earlier this year.

Both stations are turning to their listeners to help close the financial gap.

Following reductions in federal support for public broadcasting, local stations like KBIA and KOPN have stepped up efforts to secure alternative funding and keep their programming on the air.

KBIA lost $500,000 in federal support — roughly 10% of its total budget — and has since launched the KBIA Resilient Fund to replace that funding. The station has already raised half of its $500,000 goal.

KOPN, which expects to lose about $250,000 over the next two years, recently held a summer fund drive that brought in $47,000 — its most successful campaign in recent history.

These efforts came after the Corporation for Public Broadcasting had its federal funding rescinded in July, leaving many public stations scrambling to adapt.

KBIA General Manager Kyle Felling said the cuts raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of smaller and rural stations, which in some cases relied on federal dollars for more than half of their budgets.

Felling said KBIA is actively working to avoid any reductions in programming or staffing.

“My goal is for nothing to be affected by the cuts,” he said.

He noted that the station is focusing on more efficient spending and expanding fundraising efforts, including potential business partnerships and grant opportunities. Community support is also strongly encouraged.

“For people who are listeners but have not yet been donors to the station, this is a super important time for you to be involved," Felling said. "Whatever amount folks are able to give within their budgets is welcome.”

Meanwhile, KOPN just wrapped a successful fund drive in August, surpassing its goal of $40,000, according to a news release from the 52-year-old station.

In the release, KOPN Executive Director Dylan Martin said the response shows how much the station matters to the community. With a staff of nearly all volunteers, the station relies heavily on listener donations to sustain its mix of local talk shows, specialty music programming and national radio content.