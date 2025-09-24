Grants available for organizations promoting roadway safety

Grants for organizations promoting roadway safety are available from the Central Coalition for Roadway Safety, according to a news release from the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety.

Applications for the grants are open now through Oct. 15, according to the release.

Grant requests must address at least one of the emphasis areas identified in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan. These include occupant protection, distracted driving, speed and aggressive driving, and impaired driving.

Law enforcement, health departments, community groups, businesses, nonprofits and more are eligible to apply for the grants, according to the news release.

“These funds are dedicated to making Missouri roadways safer — whether that is law enforcement with equipment needs or groups promoting safe driving habits,” Trent Brooks, Central Coalition for Roadway Safety representative, said in the news release. “If you have a need we can help with, apply.”

Funding is limited; $5,000 is the maximum award, and other limitations exist for certain types of projects, according to the release.

