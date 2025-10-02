Five students injured in school bus crash in Audrain County

A North Callaway R-1 school bus with eight students on it and a pickup truck crashed in Audrain County Thursday morning, according to a post made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

A crash report from the Highway Patrol said five people on the bus and the driver of the pickup truck were injured; all were taken to University Hospital in Columbia. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, according to the post from MSHP.

According to the crash report, the crash happened around 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Audrain Road 852 and Audrain Road 845 when the bus began to slide and hit the pickup.

The pickup came to rest in the roadway, and the bus slid, overturned, and came to rest in the road on its side, according to the crash report.

The ages of the kids injured ranged from 9 to 17 years old, according to the crash report. The parents of those students have been contacted, according to a news release from the North Callaway School District.

The other students on the bus were cleared by emergency services and released to their parents, according to the school district.

Law enforcement will investigate the crash, according to the school district.

The school district said the Highway Patrol, Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Callaway County Ambulance District, Audrain County Ambulance District, North Callaway Fire Protection District and the Martinsburg Area Fire Protection District assisted Thursday morning.

District administrators were also called to the scene, according to the district.

"This community-wide response helped keep students and staff safe," the district wrote in the news release.