Trader Joe's announces opening date for Columbia store

KBIA | By Ty Goodrich, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:11 PM CDT
The exterior of a Trader Joe's grocery story. The storefront is largely red. Folks enter pushing red shopping carts.
Brynn Anderson/AP
/
AP
FILE - People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020. Don't count on a favorite store being open on Easter Sunday. Several stores will be closed March 31, 2024, in observance of the holiday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Trader Joe's announced that it will open its new Columbia store on Thursday, Oct. 30, according to a news release from the grocery chain.

The new 12,500-square-foot store will be located at 201 N. Stadium Blvd., in the Shoppes at Stadium, which is near the Columbia Mall.

This site will be the first Trader Joe's in Columbia. There are five other locations in Missouri, located in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

The store will open its doors at 9 a.m., and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony moments before, according to the release.

Trader Joe's hired 70 new crew members from surrounding areas and transferred in others from existing Trader Joe’s stores.

According to the news release, the new Columbia Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain good to eat to nonprofit, community-based organizations, seven days a week.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
