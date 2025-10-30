Schnucks announces drive to help food banks as SNAP benefits freeze nears

Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Thursday in a news release that it will be hosting a food drive at all 113 stores to support local food banks and pantries.

The food drive began Thursday and runs until Nov. 11, and customers will be able to donate food items by purchasing them and then placing them in donation bins located in each store.

The supermarket chain said in the release that this was motivated by growing demand as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will not go out for November due to the federal government shutdown.

"This food drive is an extension of our company's mission to nourish people's lives as well as our community pillar to fight hunger and food insecurity in the communities we serve," Schnucks Executive Vice President for Supermarkets Ted Schnuck said in the release. "Each day, our store teams partner with food pantries in their respective neighborhoods, giving products that total more than $15 million of in-kind donations annually."

The most requested items are shelf-stable, non-perishables such as:



Light tuna or salmon (canned or packaged)

Canned chicken or meat

Soup, chili or stews with meat and beans

Canned fruit

Diced tomatoes and tomato paste

Canned spaghetti sauces

Canned beans

Instant brown rice

Whole wheat pasta

Boxed meal kits

Canned vegetables

Dried spices (chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano and basil)

Deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste

Schnucks will also continue to work with longtime community partners such as United Way, Urban League and The Salvation Army to help get food to those in need, according to the news release.