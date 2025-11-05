Disaster Recovery Center to open in Cooper County following April tornado

A Disaster Recovery Center will be open from Thursday through Saturday in Cooper County to assist people who sustained damage to their primary residence or personal property due to the EF-2 tornado that hit in April, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Disaster Recovery Center in Cooper County will be located at the Pilot Grove Community Center, 300 Progress Ave. It will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Affected individuals can get help applying for disaster assistance at the Disaster Recovery Center. They can speak to state or federal representatives, receive updates on their FEMA application and more.

People with disaster-related damage that occurred March 30-April 8, 2025, may be eligible for assistance by registering with FEMA.

Eligible individuals need to bring the following materials to the DRC:

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

A current phone number and email address

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information for direct deposit, if available

Receipts for disaster related items purchased (items to make repairs to home, hotel receipts, etc.)

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other underinsured/uninsured, disaster-related needs such as child care, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

An EF2 tornado hit the Pilot Grove area in Cooper County in the morning on April 2. The Missouri National Guard was activated to assist with response efforts for storms across the state.

