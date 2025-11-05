First Chance for Children reports surge in diaper demand

First Chance for Children, a nonprofit serving families with young kids in mid-Missouri, has reported a record-breaking surge in demand for diapers, wipes, formula, food and hygiene essentials.

The nonprofit said in a news release that as the federal government shutdown continues, families with infants and toddlers across mid-Missouri are facing an escalating crisis.

“With SNAP benefits halted and families missing paychecks, we are seeing parents walk through our doors who have never needed help before,” said Gay Litteken, executive director of First Chance for Children. “We are the safety net behind the safety net, and right now that safety net is breaking.”

In just the first week of November, FC4C saw a 100% increase in diaper requests, along with steep rises in demand for formula and baby food, according to the release. The organization has launched a set of emergency measures, including:

Doubling diaper distribution to 50 diapers per child per month through December

Opening a hygiene and food pantry for families with children ages zero–5

Expanding staff hours to handle crisis intake and connect families with resources

FC4C warns that it may soon be unable to meet the growing need.

“Our youngest children cannot wait,” Litteken said. “Diapers, formula and hygiene supplies are not optional. They are essential for a child’s health and safety. Community support is critical right now.”

The nonprofit's most-needed items include diapers (sizes 4-6), Pull-Ups, wipes, formula, baby food, hygiene items, cleaning supplies and financial contributions, according to the release.

Donations can be made at fc4c.org or delivered to the organization at 1002 Fay Street in Columbia.

