Where to expect Veterans Day closures

Veterans Day is Tuesday, and a variety of services and businesses will be closed to observe the holiday.

Following a new state law, the University of Missouri will now be closed on Veterans Day.

House Bill 419, which was signed by Gov. Mike Kehoe in July and went into effect Aug. 28, states that "the eleventh day of November of each year shall be a public holiday for all employees of the University of Missouri system in observance of Veterans Day."

While it is the first time Mizzou will close for the holiday, it is the third time the city of Columbia will observe Veterans Day as a municipal holiday.

All city offices will be closed Tuesday, according to the city's website. Additionally, city buses will not operate, parking meters will not be enforced and the city sanitary landfill will be closed. Trash and recycling services will be delayed one day after the holiday for the remainder of the week.

Columbia Public Schools will remain open on Tuesday.

Other Boone County school districts will also remain open — Southern Boone County R-1 School District, Centralia R-VI School District Harrisburg R-VIII School District Hallsville R-IV School District and Sturgeon R-V School District.

Columbia College will not hold in-person classes, and its offices will be closed. Stephens College will remain in session.

Other Veterans Day closures include Boone County Public Health and Human Services, the fire and police departments’ administrative offices and the Boone County Courthouse.

The Daniel Boone Regional Library will remain open, and the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center will have reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Given Veterans Day is a federal holiday, USPS will be closed and mail will not be delivered. UPS and FedEx will remain operational.

Many banks will be closed in observance of the federal holiday, including Central Bank, Commerce Bank and Simmons Bank.

Many grocery stores in the area will remain open, including Hy-Vee, Schnuck Markets, Walmart, Gerbes and ALDI.