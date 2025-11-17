Boone County begins mandatory deer testing for chronic wasting disease

A warm day didn’t stop deer from coming out for the opening weekend of the November firearms portion of deer season. To kick off the start of the season, the Missouri Department of Conservation hosted mandatory sampling to test for chronic wasting disease.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease that is slow to take effect but spreads quickly between deer. The disease is transmitted from deer-to-deer contact, urine, feces and saliva, cervid program director Jason Isabelle said.

“As deer are out there on the landscape interacting with each other (and) grooming each other, the infectious proteins are in those bodily fluids, so (the deer) can exchange them,” Isabelle said.

When a hunter brings a deer to the sampling site, a recorder tracks the hunter’s permit and their hunting location. Then, a station sampler makes an incision into the deer’s neck and extracts its lymph nodes. The samples are sent to University of Missouri labs for testing.

Claire Nguyen / Columbia Missourian Media specialist and deputy incident commander Maddie Est holds two lymph node samples on Saturday at the Missouri Department of Conservation Central Regional Office in Columbia. The lymph nodes are sent to Mizzou labs for screening with results coming out within a couple of weeks.

Hunters are given a barcode to track which stage of testing their sample is in. If the test comes back positive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not eating the deer and properly disposing of the meat and carcass parts. Results may take up to four weeks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.

The department usually collects around 20,000 samples during the opening weekend, Isabelle said. Since July 1, four deer have tested positive for the disease in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.

Claire Nguyen / Columbia Missourian From left, Coby Clements takes a photo of his son Coda Clements, 7, as Sarah Billington holds up a buck head on Saturday at the Missouri Department of Conservation's Central Regional Office in Columbia. “Well, I really got it,” Coby said secretly after Coda bragged about it being his first deer.

Across the entire state, less than 1% of samples test positive every year, Isabelle said. Within counties affected by the disease, less than 2% test positive, he added.

“We want to try to slow this spread as much as we can and to keep the percentage of the herd that has the disease as low as possible,” Isabelle said.

Claire Nguyen / Columbia Missourian Region supervisor and station sampler John George cuts into a deer on Saturday at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Central Regional Office in Columbia. George starts the cut by locating the lymph nodes, which are used to test for chronic wasting disease. The lymph nodes are then sent to University of Missouri labs for testing, which could take up to four weeks.

Once the percentage reaches about 5%, the infected population increases rapidly within a matter of years, he said.

Besides sampling, hunters can help stop the spread of the disease by hunting an extra deer or two in infested areas and having them sampled, Isabelle said. He said hunters should follow carcass disposal regulations and correct placement of feed and mineral for deer in management zone counties.

Claire Nguyen / Columbia Missourian John George, left, and Sarah Billington look for lymph nodes in a deer on Saturday at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Central Regional Office in Columbia. Billington is an administrative assistant with the Department of Conservation and works as a station sampler during deer testing.

Boone County has mandatory sampling sites at Hallsville Primary School, the Missouri Department of Conservation Central Regional Office and the Ashland Optimist Club. The Missouri Department of Conservation will continue mandatory sampling on Sunday.

Claire Nguyen / Columbia Missourian A deer leg sticks out of a truck bed on Saturday at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Central Regional Office. The Department of Conservation hosted deer testing on the opening weekend of hunting season to track chronic wasting disease.

For more information on the disease in Missouri, visit the Department of Conservation’s website.