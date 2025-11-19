Columbia City Council rejects zoning change for potential technology hub

Ahead of the Columbia City Council’s Monday night meeting, members of the audience passed out stickers that read “Save Farmland: No Data Center” outside of the packed chamber.

Many local residents donned the stickers while voicing their concerns about a city ordinance that would have rezoned farmland located northeast of the intersection of U.S. 63 and Paris Road for the construction of a possible technology hub.

The rezoning of the 63-acre tract of land from the agricultural to industrial category failed with a 3-3 vote. Sixth Ward councilperson Betsy Peters was absent from the meeting.

Gordon Arbuckle, the owner of the property, said he wants to build a technology hub on the property, according to previous Missourian reporting.

In October, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-2 to recommend the City Council rezone the property.

Industrial-zoned land can be used for different commercial purposes, like hotels, gas stations and the light industry. A data center would fall under the category of light industry, the developer representing the landowner said.

Isaac Ellis, a farmer who lives near the property, spoke on the value of keeping the land as agriculturally zoned.

“I think the value in agriculture is food, and I don’t know what the value of what he plans to put there is,” Ellis said. “There’s a commodity that is being sold, bought and eaten on that farm right now, and we have no clue what will come after.”

Other agenda items

The majority of the meeting was dedicated to public comment on a controversial pedestrian safety ordinance. The council tabled the ordinance until Feb. 2.

The council voted 6-0 to create the Collegiate Advisory Council, which was proposed as a result of the conversations Mayor Barbara Buffaloe had with local student leaders about issues like safety, transportation and housing.

Students from the University of Missouri, Stephens College, Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College are eligible to be members.

The council also voted to approve the formation of the Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad.

According to a council memo, the bomb squad will consist of up to four part-time members.

The Columbia Police Department will provide at least two technicians, and the University of Missouri Police Department will provide at least one. Both agencies will be responsible for ensuring the technicians have the proper certifications.

Appointments to boards and commissions

The council also voted to fill vacancies on some of the city’s boards and commissions. The following individuals were appointed:

Airport Advisory Board: Raman Puri and Randa Rawlins

Climate and Environment Commission: Eileen Avery, Alec Brown, Shelby Darland, James Loveless and Richard Shanker

Commission on Cultural Affairs: Symonne Sparks

Community Land Trust Organization Board: Jaye Trotter, Tracey Bush-Cook and Diamond Tabron

Human Services Commission: John Fabsits and Reuutasha Belcher-Harris

Mayor's Commission on Physical Fitness and Health: Allicyn Allen, John Coleman and Lance Foulk

Public Transit Advisory Commission: Ethan West

Substance Use Prevention Advisory Commission: Lakshmi Madala, Patricia Girtley and Mia Snyder

The council met at 7 p.m. Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building.