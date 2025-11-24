Salvation Army expects to serve twice as many as usual for Thanksgiving dinner

A Thanksgiving dinner organized by the Salvation Army in Columbia expects to have 200 guests this year, double what it served last year.

This year's dinner will be served restaurant-style, said Salvation Army Maj. Nancy Powers.

"We will have tablecloths and centerpieces," she said. "You will come and sit down and be served right at your table, like you would at any restaurant."

This is meant to provide a comfortable environment and prevent people from standing in long lines or serving their own food, Powers said. The idea is to have guests feel as if they're going to mom's house for Thanksgiving.

“Some people just want someplace that knows their name, " she said.

If they have eaten meals served by the Salvation Army during the week, "we already know their name," she said.

Fifty volunteers are expected to help prepare and serve meals. More volunteers are still needed to manage the expected number of guests, Powers said.

“Our volunteers and staff are not only here to feed, but for warm hugs, as well," she said. "People who come will be a part of our family.“

This year's Thanksgiving dinner will run from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St. The time may be extended if a high volume of guests arrive.

Powers said the organization always makes more of the dishes than needed, using leftovers to meet additional needs.

Organizers are still looking for donations of pies. For more information about donations and volunteering, call 573-442-1984.