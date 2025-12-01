Rebuilding of recycling facilities on docket for Monday council meeting

After an EF1 tornado destroyed Columbia's recycling facility in April, city leadership is discussing the construction of a new building at the same site.

The Columbia City Council is expected to hold a public hearing about the proposed development at its regular meeting on Monday. The council will meet at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E Broadway.

The construction of a pre-engineered metal building would cost the city an estimated $3.6 million, according to a council memo. It would restore the city's ability to sort and process recycling materials as it did prior to the tornado.

The city's utilities department held an open-house meeting in October to introduce the facility rebuilding plans to the public. Recycling operations will eventually include roll carts, but an exact timeline is not certain, according to previous Missourian reporting.

In the interim since the tornado, Columbia has been transferring some recyclables to a company in Jefferson City.

The council is also expected to discuss the construction of a sidewalk along the north side of Mills Drive between Forum Boulevard and Highridge Drive, according to a council memo. The proposal would provide a pedestrian connection from the neighborhood to the Forum Boulevard commercial area, and is estimated to cost the city about $130,000.

Other council agenda items include: