AI crime app spreads false report of downtown shooting

As the amount of AI generated content on the web continues to increase, a new trend involving fake crime reports has hit Columbia.

An artificial intelligence-powered crime app sent false alerts Tuesday, claiming a teenager had been shot in downtown Columbia.

Officials raise concerns over fake crime reports

Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude issued a news release Tuesday night about the growing problem of automated dispatch monitors that can spread misinformation.

In the release, Schlude highlighted concerns about apps that promise real-time safety information but often deliver inaccurate alerts that create unnecessary fear and confusion.

“We are seeing an increase in AI-powered apps that claim to monitor police dispatch in real time,” Schlude said in the release. “While they may seem helpful, these tools often rely on incomplete data, lack context, and can easily spread misinformation.”

The false alert showed clear signs of algorithmic error. She said the app attributed the alleged shooting to dispatches from three different counties — none in Columbia’s jurisdiction. It cited Randolph County north of Columbia, Jackson County in the Kansas City area and Perry County in southeast Missouri.

It also referenced “Genevieve County,” which doesn’t exist in Missouri. There is a Ste. Genevieve County in the state.

Schlude said the app, CrimeRadar, has a documented history of inaccuracies.

Trends in other communities

Six days before Tuesday’s incident, the Marion County Police Department in Ohio warned residents about the same app after a “shots fired” alert from the app proved unfounded. The Police Department told Marion County Now, the local news outlet, it “frequently provides false or misleading details based on police radio traffic.”

Similar concerns have surfaced elsewhere, including in Oregon and Tennessee where CrimeRadar misinterpreted routine dispatches as violent crime.

Several Facebook users have pointed out reports including incorrect locations or misinterpreted dispatch language. Once an alert reaches users, it spreads rapidly on social media, often before police can issue corrections.

Schlude said these apps aren’t connected to verified law enforcement systems. The automated outputs can mislabel incidents, misidentify locations or amplify unverified rumors, she said.

A 2023 study by the American Physiological Association found that people who used neighborhood crime apps consistently perceived local crime rates as higher than nonusers, even when actual crime statistics were identical.

Common neighborhood watch apps

Many residents turn to apps and neighborhood networks to stay alert.

Community-based platforms like Nextdoor and Ring’s Neighbors app differ from automated scanner monitors because the apps don’t rely on police scanners to generate reports.

According to the Nextdoor and Ring websites, verified residents share firsthand observations concerning package thefts and suspicious activity, even allowing users to share doorbell camera footage.

Posts typically include identifiable users, timestamps and videos or photos. When used responsibly, these platforms can help neighbors communicate about genuine safety concerns.

Schlude said residents should rely on law enforcement channels and reputable news sources.

“Disseminating unverified information about potential threats to public safety is irresponsible and undermines public trust,” Schlude said in the release. “Responsible journalism, or any information source that claims to be credible, must verify facts before reporting on events.”

In an era where information moves instantly, the speed of an alert doesn’t guarantee its accuracy.

“Staying informed matters, but staying informed accurately matters even more,” Schlude said.