Veterans United opens for the final year of holiday lights display

For the last several years, onlookers have gazed out their car windows at dozens of holiday light displays filling the parking lot at Veterans United Home Loans. The annual Bright Lights Holiday Nights event has welcomed the public each December for the free drive-thru lights experience. On Wednesday, the event will open for its final year, welcoming visitors each night until Dec. 21.

Veterans United decided to end the event due to new housing and business developments in the area. Bright Lights Holiday Nights often creates increased traffic in the area each night of the event.

The closure has been in the works for a few months, but was announced in a news release on Nov. 4.

“It’s about being thoughtful neighbors,” said Chad Moller, Veterans United corporate communications director.

Since it began in 2020, the attraction has had around 80,000 visitors total, welcoming around 1,000 cars every evening it has been open, according to a news release from Veterans United.

“The community in Columbia has grown just about everywhere,” said Kylee Lawhead, the Veterans United people services manager. “We’re looking forward to having more this year to be able to come and experience the last of the lights.”

The final year will feature over a million LED lights across dozens of themed displays along a mile-long route at 550 Veterans United Drive that winds visitors throughout the Veterans United property.

For anyone interested in visiting the experience for the last time, follow the same route as past years. Enter at State Farm Parkway from the east as access will not be permitted from Providence Road. To limit wait times and the impact on traffic, Veterans United recommends attendees arrive after 8:30 p.m. and plan their visits on weekdays.

The lights will be open starting Wednesday to Dec. 21. The drive-thru is open from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekends.

“Veterans United extends its heartfelt thanks to the community for embracing Bright Lights Holiday Nights year after year, and looks forward to celebrating one last dazzling holiday season together,” according to the Nov. 4 news release.

In addition to the light display, the Veterans United Foundation is introducing its 25 Days of Giving initiative. For each day of December, the Veterans United Foundation is giving $2,600 of in-kind donations to 25 different nonprofits across mid-Missouri. The supported nonprofits will be revealed throughout the month on the foundation’s social media page.

“We just encourage you while you’re shopping for your family to maybe think about some of those folks that might be in need,” Veterans United Foundation Coordinator Montiera Ferrell-Nelson said.