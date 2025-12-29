Missouri accepts live Christmas tree donations after the holidays for habitat improvement

The Missouri Department of Conservation is accepting live Christmas trees in January to be reused for habitat improvement across central Missouri.

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, residents can drop off undecorated, real trees at designated collection sites, where they will later be repurposed to improve fish habitat in area lakes and ponds.

Trees will be accepted at the following locations: MDC’s Central Regional Office, 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia; Washington Park near Vivion Field in Jefferson City; Proctor Park off Parkway Drive in California; Axis Seed, 19600 Steven Kole Ct. in Boonville; and MDC’s Camdenton Service Center, 783 Thunder Mountain Road in Camdenton.

Before donating, all ornaments, lights, tinsel and stands must be removed. On-site signage will direct donors to the appropriate drop-off area.

According to an MDC news release, discarded natural trees are collected by fisheries staff and submerged in lakes and ponds, where they provide structure and shelter for native fish species.

Residents may also dispose of trees at city mulch sites or place them under backyard bird feeders to provide cover for birds and other wildlife.