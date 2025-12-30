Restaurateur in arson case now owes almost $130k in back rent

The owners of Columbia Mexican restaurant Casa Maria's have been ordered to vacate the property where the business is located on Grindstone Parkway.

Court documents filed Dec. 17 indicated Crystal Umfress, who is listed as a guarantor for Casa Maria's in court documents, had five days to vacate the premises.

Casa Maria's was still open for business on Tuesday and had a planned closure for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Dec. 17 order followed a judgment entered Dec. 12 in favor of Grindstone Plaza Development, which sued Umfress for nonpayment of rent.

Grindstone Plaza Development owns the building Casa Maria's leases and filed a petition in Boone County on Aug. 6 alleging the restaurant owed more than $60,000 in rent, according to court documents.

Now, the business owes more than $120,000 in rent, according to the Dec. 17 order.

The lawsuit, filed by Grindstone Plaza Development, names guarantors Umfress and Marion Spence.

A judge handed down a judgment on Dec. 17 in the case. The judgment orders both Spence and Umfress to relinquish possession of the premises, and it ordered Umfress to pay out more than $129,000 with interest accruing until the judgment is paid in full, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleged that Casa Maria's maintained an unlawful detainer of the facility since Grindstone Plaza Development terminated the lease on July 24.

Umfress also faces criminal charges in two felony cases, one accusing her of arson, and another accusing her of forgery and filing false documents.