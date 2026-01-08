'We all need a cheerleader': Love Columbia continues to champion affordable housing

For 17 years, Love Columbia has been serving families and individuals in need across the community. In early 2026, the nonprofit will take a major step forward with the opening of Love Forward, a new housing complex designed to support even more families facing housing instability.

The new Love Forward building will significantly expand that mission, providing homes for 10 families through a mix of four two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. Construction of the new Love Forward units have been underway for more than a year, with completion anticipated in mid-to-late February.

Love Columbia first launched Love Forward Homes in 2015, offering transitional housing for families with children experiencing homelessness.

Currently, Love Columbia houses three families in its existing transitional homes. Once construction on the new building is complete, the organization will have the capacity to serve a total of 12 families — dramatically increasing the reach of its housing program.

But Love Columbia’s impact goes far beyond families who are currently unhoused.

“Love Forward Homes serves families experiencing housing instability. This includes families who are doubled up with another household, those who are about to lose their housing, or families living in unsustainable situations — such as spending more than 50% of their income on rent,” said Sara Stone, Love Columbia’s transitional housing program manager.

Love Columbia supports individuals and families across a wide range of circumstances, from those who have been chronically unhoused to those working toward purchasing their first home and from individuals who are unemployed to those seeking better job opportunities.

“We serve people who have strong money-management skills and want to refine them, as well as those who have never written down a budget before,” said Jane Williams, Love Columbia’s co-founder and executive director.

The ultimate goal, Williams said, is to help families regain stability and move toward long-term independence.

“We calculate 30% of a family’s income and encourage them to save that amount,” she said. “This follows HUD’s guideline that households should spend no more than 30% of their income on housing.”

Families can stay in Love Forward Homes for up to nine months, giving them time to save money and work toward financial security.

During their stay, families assume responsibility for utilities and are supported by trained life coaches who help them set goals, build healthy financial habits and navigate challenges along the way. These coaches work at Love Columbia’s main facility, located less than a block from the new 10-unit complex, which makes support and resources easily accessible.

Families are referred to Love Forward Homes through Love Columbia program staff after completing an application on the organization’s website. Those seeking assistance can visit Love Columbia’s website, select “Get Help” and then click “Get Started” to begin the process.

Williams emphasizes that financial hardship often goes hand-in-hand with emotional struggles.

“At Love Columbia, we believe the deepest form of poverty is relational poverty,” she said. “Many people who are struggling financially also lack strong, supportive relationships.”

She said that providing connection is just as important as providing housing.

“Sometimes support looks like someone who knows how to fill out paperwork you’ve never seen before, or someone who can connect you to a job opportunity, or teach you how to land that job,” Williams said. “So much of this work is about walking alongside people day by day. We know people need cheerleaders — people who believe in them, encourage them and remind them they’re doing a great job.”