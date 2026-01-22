© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
MoDOT holds news conference ahead of winter weather

KBIA | By KOMU 8 Digital Staff
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:19 PM CST
Two black cows eat from a pile of dry hay in a snow-covered field. They are both facing the camera. You can tell its snowing by the white dots spotting the entire image. Snow-covered trees are visible in the background.
Chloe Collins/MU Extension

KOMU 8 First Alert weather is tracking a winter storm and extreme cold that is expected to impact the region this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is encouraging Missouri residents to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel.

MoDOT activated its statewide winter weather response on Wednesday and will have crews fully deployed throughout the event, according to a news release from the department.

Drivers and plows are ready, and resources, including equipment and personnel, will be shifted to the hardest-hit areas, according to MoDOT. The extreme cold temperatures and heavy snow expected with the storm will limit the effectiveness of road treatments, so snowplows will need plenty of room to work to clear impacted routes, MoDOT said in the news release.
