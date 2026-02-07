UM System Board of Curators approves AI degrees for MU, UMKC

COLUMBIA — The UM System Board of Curators voted Thursday to approve Master of Science and Ph.D. programs in artificial intelligence.

Both the University of Missouri and University of Missouri-Kansas City would have Master of Science programs, and MU will have a Ph.D. program.

Following the Board of Curators' approval of the programs, the UM System Academic Affairs Office will submit the programs to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development for approval.

The programs' creation comes amid the rapid growth of AI usage in industries. Research from Stanford University found that 78% of organizations reported using AI in 2024.

MU believes these degrees will prepare students to enter a wide range of industries and roles.

AI professionals currently work in medical diagnostics, transportation systems, manufacturing and supply chains, cybersecurity, agricultural technologies and software development.

Roles in these fields can include data scientists, AI researchers and systems engineers.

MU professor Yi Shang said he believes these new programs will prepare students to enter a broad and rapidly growing field.

"The newly approved M.S. and Ph.D. programs in AI at the University of Missouri are designed to prepare students for these careers by combining strong foundations in AI with real-world, applied problem solving," Shang said.

Shang currently runs the program for MU's AI certificate, which is a 15-credit-hour certificate through the MU College of Engineering.

The certificate started in the spring 2026 semester.

The new master’s program is a 30-credit program and will be geared toward students preparing for careers in industry or applied research, while the PhD program will focus on research.

"By launching this program, the University of Missouri strengthens its role as the state’s flagship research institution, expands access to high-impact graduate education, and positions itself as a leader in interdisciplinary AI education that directly supports workforce development, economic growth, and innovation in Missouri and beyond," Shang said.

Shang said these programs will help establish Missouri as a leader in the AI field.

“This new master’s degree in artificial intelligence reflects our responsibility as a university to lead — not follow — during moments of profound change," UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said. "Employers across every sector are seeking professionals equipped with the skills, judgment, and creativity needed to harness AI’s powerful potential. This new degree positions UMKC graduates at the forefront of innovation, ready to succeed in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven economy."

