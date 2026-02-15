Fly like an eagle: Get to know the Clydesdale in this year's Super Bowl ad for Budweiser

A Clydesdale met a bald eagle in this year’s classic Super Bowl commercial for Budweiser, a meeting of two national symbols that could help foster a new sense of American pride.

Set to the soundtrack of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird,” the 60-second spot follows the Clydesdale as he bonds with the eagle, running and flying together until the ad reaches a dramatic moment — in a slow-motion sequence, the eagle takes flight from the Clydesdale’s back.

The commercial, called “American Icons,” was made to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and the brand’s 150th anniversary. It was chosen as the best Super Bowl advertisement of the year, taking the top spot in a USA Today poll of nearly 200,000 panelists.

Meet the Clydesdale

Several Clydesdales were used to film the advertisement, but the one that flew like an eagle is named “Rock On” and was born and raised at Warm Springs Ranch just outside Boonville. Rock On lives at the ranch with more than 80 Clydesdales who serve as ambassadors for Budweiser, representing the brand and leading their hitches.

After a career of pulling the hitch for Budweiser, Rock On retired and was chosen for the recent commercial because of how well he matched the Budweiser Clydesdale look.

“He is a perfectly marked Budweiser Clydesdale,” ranch manager Amy Trout said. “You can’t get away from that beautiful body. The four white legs, the black mane and tail, the white stripe down the center of his face.”

This month, the public can meet Rock On and tour the ranch on Route 98, about 30 miles west of Columbia off Interstate 70. The tours are offered this weekend and the next two weekends.

The tour will stop for a look inside the stalls at Rock On — or a Clydesdale named Stan, depending on availability. Stan, named after Stan Musial, has starred in several previous Budweiser commercials.

The tour also will include behind-the-scenes footage showing how the commercial came together, a tour of the property and its main barn, and an up-close experience with the newest Clydesdale foals. Visitors can get up close to the foals, photograph them and even pet them.

Twenty to 30 foals like Rock On are born each year at Warm Springs Ranch, but not all have the iconic characteristics that define a Budweiser Clydesdale.

A horse must fit the same classic look and exact measurements to become part of the team — stand at least 18 hands high (6 feet); be a gelding at least 4 years old; and have a bay coat, four white stockings, a white blaze on his face, a black mane and a black tail.

When born, Clydesdale foals weigh roughly 150 pounds and can walk within hours of being born. Adult Clydesdales weigh around 2,000 pounds, eat up to 20 quarts of grain, 50 pounds of hay and drink up to 35 gallons of water every day.

What about the eagle?

The trained eagle is “Lincoln,” who was hatched in 1998 at the American Eagle Mountain Sanctuary in Tennessee, according to Stable Express, an online nature publication predominantly about horses.

Lincoln was part of a conservation breeding effort to restore the bald eagle population in the United States. According to the publication, his wild release was attempted twice, but he wasn’t suited to survive on his own. He struggled to find food and eventually was found malnourished.

The foundation recognized that he would be better off under professional care and trained him as an educational ambassador. Because he has a commanding wingspan, his ability to soar during live demonstrations is impressive, and he can serve as a representative as America’s national symbol.

This year, Budweiser decided to use Lincoln, now in his 20s, as a genuine member of the cast in the ad rather than rely on a computer-generated image, according to the report in Stable Express.

“It is a commercial built around heritage and national pride, so Lincoln doesn’t appear as an icon. He truly is one,” the publication said.