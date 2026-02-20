Missouri bill to end some mandatory vehicle inspections advances to Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would eliminate most safety inspections for personal vehicles in Missouri has cleared the state House of Representatives and is now in the hands of the Missouri Senate. It passed through the House with 104 in favor and 43 against the bill.

House Bill 1838 would end routine safety inspections for all noncommercial vehicles except rebuilt salvage vehicles. Lawmakers combined seven separate House proposals aimed at loosening inspection requirements.

Supporters of the bill argued the change would save drivers time and reduce financial strain on garages that perform inspections.

Missouri’s inspection fee is capped at $12, and some shop owners said they lose money on the service. One business reported a net labor loss of more than $190,000 after performing over 1,000 inspections in 2025, according to past reporting by the Columbia Missourian.

Those in favor of eliminating certain inspections also noted that rural areas struggle with a lack of licensed inspectors, resulting in delays and backlogs, according to Missourian reporting.

State Rep. Josh Hurlbert, R-Smithville, supports the bill and said inspections are an inconvenience for many Missouri residents.

"To have to get any vehicle that's 10 years old or over 150,000 miles inspected, it's a burden to take time out of your day to make that happen," Hurlbert said. "There's 38 other states that have repealed the vehicle safety inspection laws, including all eight of our neighboring states, so it's time for Missouri to jump on board."

"Cars are just made better, and we're not seeing that need," Hurlbert said.

State Rep. Michael Burton, D-Lakeshire, supports inspections and voted no on the bill. He cited research that showed states with mandatory inspections have lower traffic fatality rates and said roadway safety is the primary reason he wants the requirement to remain in place.

"It puts Missourians at risk, and I think it's our job here as legislators to keep Missourians safe," Burton said. "To do away with almost all vehicle inspections, to me, just seems completely reckless."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a study in 2020 comparing states that do and don't require mandatory inspections. The study found that states with vehicle safety inspections experience 10.4% fewer fatal crashes per 100 million miles traveled and 21% fewer deaths per 100,000 population.

Missouri first enacted vehicle safety inspections in 1967, and 14 states do not currently require periodic inspections for personal vehicles.