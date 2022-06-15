Suspect in custody over shooting threat that led Kansas City school districts to cancel summer schoo

Nearly a dozen Kansas City-area schools are canceling classes on Wednesday following a mass shooting threat.

The Blue Springs School District announced Tuesday night it would cancel summer school sites and all school activities until further notice.

“The Blue Springs Police Department alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting,” the district said on Facebook. “The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous.”

The Blue Springs School District announced early Wednesday that a suspect is in custody. The police department said in a release that officers took a report on Tuesday morning from a caller who reported a Snapchat post in which someone made a comment threatening “killing people — mass murdering.” A location was not specified in the threat.

The department said charges are pending and that there was no longer a threat to the public.

The school district said it had been given the all-clear to resume summer school and all school activities on Thursday.

"The summer school schedule has been adjusted — our last day will be Thursday, June 30th," the district said in a statement. "The safety of our schools will always be our top priority. We appreciate the information that was shared and the quick response from law enforcement agencies."

The FBI told KCUR that the Blue Springs police would be leading the investigation of the threat, but it takes all threats of violence seriously and will “work with our local partners to provide resources as needed."

Several other school districts announced on Wednesday that they would be closing out of an abundance of caution. They include:

Lee’s Summit

Independence

Fort Osage

Grain Valley

Oak Grove

Odessa

Lone Jack

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Lee’s Summit

Timothy Lutheran Ministries in Blue Springs

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.