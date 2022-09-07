© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri News

Britt Reid, former Chiefs assistant coach, plans to plead guilty in car crash that injured girl

KCUR | By Dan Margolies
Published September 7, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT
Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid in a June 20, 2016. Reid plans to plead guilty after a car crash injured a young girl.
NFL
/
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid in a June 20, 2016. Reid plans to plead guilty after a car crash injured a young girl.

Former Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid will enter a guilty plea on Monday, Sept. 12, to a charge stemming from a car crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury.

The plea will avert a trial that had been scheduled to start later this month. Reid was charged with a class D felony of driving while intoxicated.

Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was facing a felony charge of drunk driving after he left the Truman Sports complex on February 4, 2021, and crashed his Dodge Ram truck into a car on the ramp of Interstate 435 in which 5-year-old Ariel Young was a passenger.

Last November, the Chiefs reached a settlement with Young's family that will provide her with lifelong medical care.

The Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave after the crash. Following their loss in Super Bowl LV, they did not sign him to a new contract.

It’s not known if Reid has reached a deal for a reduced sentence in exchange for his plea. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

In a statement Tuesday confirming the guilty plea, Reid’s attorney, J.R. Hobbs, said that Reid “sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery” of Young.

“Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y. and her family, and to his own family,” the statement said. “He also extends his deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs Kingdom. Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected.”

Altogether, five people, besides Reid, were injured in the crash. The driver of the car in which Ariel Young was a passenger had parked their car south of a disabled car, and passengers in both cars were injured.

Tom Porto, who represents Young's family, said that the victims were "relieved" that Reid has chosen to plead guilty "and are hopeful that the defendant receives the maximum sentence allowable by law."

This story may be updated with more details.

Missouri News
Dan Margolies
Dan was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and moved to Kansas City with his family when he was eight years old. He majored in philosophy at Washington University in St. Louis and holds law and journalism degrees from Boston University. He has been an avid public radio listener for as long as he can remember – which these days isn’t very long… Dan has been a two-time finalist in The Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism, and has won multiple regional awards for his legal and health care coverage. Dan doesn't have any hobbies as such, but devours one to three books a week, assiduously works The New York Times Crossword puzzle Thursdays through Sundays and, for physical exercise, tries to get in a couple of rounds of racquetball per week.
