Britt Reid, former Chiefs assistant coach, plans to plead guilty in car crash that injured girl

Former Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid will enter a guilty plea on Monday, Sept. 12, to a charge stemming from a car crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury.

The plea will avert a trial that had been scheduled to start later this month. Reid was charged with a class D felony of driving while intoxicated.

Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was facing a felony charge of drunk driving after he left the Truman Sports complex on February 4, 2021, and crashed his Dodge Ram truck into a car on the ramp of Interstate 435 in which 5-year-old Ariel Young was a passenger.

Last November, the Chiefs reached a settlement with Young's family that will provide her with lifelong medical care.

The Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave after the crash. Following their loss in Super Bowl LV, they did not sign him to a new contract.

It’s not known if Reid has reached a deal for a reduced sentence in exchange for his plea. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

In a statement Tuesday confirming the guilty plea, Reid’s attorney, J.R. Hobbs, said that Reid “sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery” of Young.

“Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y. and her family, and to his own family,” the statement said. “He also extends his deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs Kingdom. Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected.”

Altogether, five people, besides Reid, were injured in the crash. The driver of the car in which Ariel Young was a passenger had parked their car south of a disabled car, and passengers in both cars were injured.

Tom Porto, who represents Young's family, said that the victims were "relieved" that Reid has chosen to plead guilty "and are hopeful that the defendant receives the maximum sentence allowable by law."

This story may be updated with more details.

Copyright 2022 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.