Kansas City celebrates as Chiefs bring home second Super Bowl win in 4 years: 'I love this team'

The streets of downtown Kansas City flooded with cheering fans as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second Super Bowl in four years.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35, in Super LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, bringing home their third championship win in franchise history.

As soon as the whistle blew, fans erupted in euphoria on Grand Boulevard in and around the numerous Chiefs watch parties.

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / KCUR 89.3 Fans rushed out of bars and flooded the streets in Westport to dance and celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

Police cars and fire trucks immediately began cordoning off the block, as fireworks exploded into the night and cars drove through downtown honking and waving flags — a ruckus that lasted well past midnight.

Mandy Reece drove from Wichita on Sunday morning to watch the game in the Power & Light District. She says she arrived at 8 a.m., has been partying since then and plays to continue well into the night.

“It was amazing and everybody loves everybody, and there’s no drama, and nobody hates each other," Reece exclaimed after the game ended. "There’s no issues in the world. It’s just everybody in the city comes together and everybody has a great time.”

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Fans driving along 12th Street near Oak celebrate amongst throngs of pedestrians and honking traffic after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023.

Paris Anna watched the game from Gael’s Public House on Troost. She said she didn’t pay much attention to football before quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the Chiefs.

“The things that he can do, the things that he can see that we don't even see, the way how he positions himself, throws the ball, everything. He's very meticulous and he knows it,” she said. “I love this team, I’m just so excited.”

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Fireworks erupt over the Power and Light District on Sunday night shortly after Super Bowl 57 ended.

Mahomes came away with two MVP titles: most valuable player of the 2022 NFL season, and most valuable player in this Super Bowl game.

Tarmine Guichette watched the game with friends at the bar Tin Roof in Westport.

"This is my first time watching a Super Bowl game in a big city with all my friends," she said. "It was a little stressful. I just wanted the numbers to be up on our side the whole time, but they went down, but we did it. We did good."

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / KCUR Tarmine Guichette watches the 2023 Super Bowl at Tin Roof in Westport.

Tickets at State Farm Stadium ran an average $9,000 on the secondary market. But for many fans, there was no place like home — celebrating with friends, family and strangers at house watch parties and packed bars across the city.

Michael Stortz, another fan watching from Gael’s, was new to football fandom.

“I never watched football, but this was the game to die for. It was awesome,” he said. “If you're gonna have a nail biter, do it at the Super Bowl. It made it the most fun experience ever.”

KCUR 89.3 / Cheifs fans took the the streets Sunday in Westport to celebrate the Super Bowl win.

Alexander Naseramini was out in Westport after the game, where fans streamed out of bars and gathered on the streets, spraying beer and champagne and dancing.

“It was just exciting till the end. We push and we push and we always overcome adversity," he said. "Mahomes was hurt at halftime but he came back and played it out, and we finished that s--- strong.”

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Chiefs fans celebrate on Grand Boulevard after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Julius Carpenter and his sister drove eight hours from Chicago to watch the game in their native Kansas City, joining thousands of fans packing the Power and Light district.

"We're ecstatic," he said. "We're elated, and we're excited for the Wednesday Super Bowl parade. Let's go, woo!"

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Kansas Citians cheer as the Chiefs make a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, bringing the score to 35-27.

A victory parade is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, with Thursday as a backup plan in case of inclement weather.

The Chiefs went 14-3 in the regular season, and made it to their third Super Bowl in four years after beating the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium last month, 23-20.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Fans packed Grand Boulevard right next to T Mobile Center to watch a giant projection screen showing Super Bowl 57 on Sunday night.

This story will be updated.

