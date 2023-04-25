Truman State University works to restore services after reported cyberattack

Truman State University's computer networks remain offline as university IT services continue to investigate what it called a virus attack on the network. The university confirmed Sunday night in a Facebook post that the University was impacted by a cyberattack on April 21.

Truman State Information Technology Services department discovered the university’s computer network had been shut down on the morning of Friday, April 21 for an unknown reason. Although many details about the reported cyberattack are still unconfirmed, the university has stated that all Truman-issued devices were hit by a “cybersecurity virus attack” involving malware. The virus appears to have only impacted Windows-based devices.

According to an update posted on April 24, the cyberattack is believed to be similar to attacks that have impacted other universities in the United States. The department is “making progress” and hopes to have certain network services up and running by early afternoon on April 25.

Students and staff have been advised to keep their university-issued devices shut down. Students and faculty are still permitted to use their personal devices on campus – as long as they are connected to cellular data.

Travis Miles, director of public relations at Truman State University, said the response from faculty and students about the attack has been “pretty good," and that anyone with questions should visit the “frequently asked questions” website. Miles was unable to confirm whether ransomware was involved in the attack or whether personal information had been compromised.

“Faculty and students had some questions, and we got some information out," Miles said. "So hopefully, that helps give people some information, and they were able to plan accordingly."

Although there is no exact timeline for when network services will be restored, Truman State has said that services will be made available sporadically over the next few days. Truman IT services will bring servers back online after they have been cleared, and Windows-based devices will be made available after the “appropriate security patch” is provided by IT staff.

Online classes at Truman have been canceled for April 25. In-person classes are still scheduled to continue – despite the fact that classroom technologies are still unavailable. Most university services are still available – including dining, recreation, health and counseling.

Updates and further information can be found at sites.google.com/view/Truman-faq.

