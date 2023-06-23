© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri News

New Municipal Court hours result in Friday closure

KBIA | By Imara Moore, Columbia Missourian
Published June 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT
Columbia City Hall
Meiying Wu / KBIA
/

Columbia’s Municipal Court will change its hours of operations starting Monday, according to a city news release. The court will now be closed to the public on Fridays.

Andrea Hartgrove, the Municipal Court administrator, said the decision was made because the department was working over 50 hours a week and overtime wasn’t available.

“It was difficult to maintain with the staff levels and turnover,” Hartgrove said. “With this new schedule, it may be better for a work-life balance for the court staff as well.”

The court will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hartgrove said this gives the court more time to be available to the public, especially people who work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hartgrove said the duration of this change is undecided.

The court will continue to hold two night courts a month on the first and third Wednesdays at 5 p.m, according to the release.

Recent staff shortages in Columbia have impacted various city operations this summer, including recycling pickup and Go COMO bus routes.

For more information, visit https://www.como.gov/municipal-court/.

Tags
Missouri News City of ColumbiaColumbiamunicipal courtColumbia Municipal Court
