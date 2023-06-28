Columbia receives $23 million in federal funding for transportation improvements

Columbia was selected to receive more than $23 million in federal funding for construction on three transportation improvements, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

As part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, Columbia will receive $23,179,173 for three projects:

Upgrading bus stops along current routes

Remodeling the transit maintenance and parking facility

Adding an upgraded time point at the city's Opportunity Center

According to a fact sheet from the department detailing the projects, the projects will bring electrical system improvements that allow for battery-electric buses, which promotes environmental sustainability.

The fact sheet said this will improve transit facilities that are beyond their useful life and need restorations, which may reduce maintenance burdens.

The RAISE program is part of the the Biden administration's Investing in America plan, which the White House says aims to rebuild infrastructure to foster economic growth.

The program received $15 billion in requests for the $2.6 billion it had available in grants, and $54,005,777 went to Missouri projects, according to a news release from the transportation department.

Three other projects in Missouri also received federal funding as part of the program.

Warsaw, located in Benton County, received $24,997,004 for the Warsaw Downtown Marina District Transportation Project. This project would bring street and intersection enhancements on prominent streets, extend the Osage Trail to improve walkability, and implement green stormwater infrastructure, according to the transportation department's fact sheet.

Kansas City received $4.5 million to complete street enhancements and study a high-capacity transit connection, and Maryville — a town in northwest Missouri — received $1,329,600 to plan street improvements.