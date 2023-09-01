Daniel Boone Regional Library announces dates for One Read events

An art exhibition, a film screening and a ghost story gathering are some of the events Daniel Boone Regional Library will host over the next month for its annual One Read.

”When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky” by Margaret Verble is this year’s One Read book. The historical fiction novel is set in 1926 in Nashville, Tennessee, and centers a Cherokee horse-diver who unearths a centuries-long mystery while performing at the Glendale Park Zoo. Verble herself is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

The community nominates and votes for One Read books, said Lauren Williams, the adult and community services manager for Columbia Public Library. More than 200 titles received nominations in April this year, and a reading panel then narrowed down the list.

All of the events in One Read’s lineup connect to “When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky,” with most relating to Native American culture and history.

One Read’s first event, Unearthed, is an exhibition at Orr Street Studios in Columbia. Attendees can view creations by mid-Missouri artists that reflect the themes of the book and hear live music. The exhibition will remain open during the gallery’s normal hours until Sept. 15.

From 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, people of all ages can attend a presentation by the Audrain County Historical Society and the American Saddlebred Horse Museum at the Southern Boone County Public Library, 109 N. Main St. in Ashland.

The presentation will explore the history of horse training in Missouri and teach audiences about Tom Bass, a well-known horse trainer who was born into slavery in Boone County in the late 19th century.

KBIA radio announcer and producer Darren Hellwege will read ghost stories for adults to enjoy from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Skylark Bookshop, 22 S. Ninth St. in Columbia.

Holts Summit Public Library, located at 188 W. Simon Blvd., is hosting a talk about the Trail of Tears from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sept. 18. William Ambrose and Chris Dunn will discuss new research about Missouri’s role in the eviction of Native Americans during that time period.

Verble will speak about “When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky” from 7-8 p.m on Sept. 28 at Columbia College’s Launer Auditorium, 1001 Rogers St. The event will be livestreamed and shown at the Callaway County Public Library, 710 Court St. in Fulton, as well as broadcast on the 89.5 KOPN-FM radio station.

Additional events, including those that extend into October, can be found on the Daniel Boone Regional Library’s website.

More than 400 copies of Verble’s novel are available to check out from the library, Williams said, including e-book and large print formats.

