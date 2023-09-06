City services to be suspended for Labor Day

City of Columbia offices will be closed in observance of Labor Day, according to a news release from the city. As a result, certain city services will be unavailable Monday, including transit and trash.

Columbia’s public transit system, Go COMO, will not operate on the holiday. Parking enforcement will also be suspended for the day.

Emergency services will remain available, though the administrative offices of the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department will be closed.

Residential curbside trash will not be collected on Monday, and trash collection will be delayed by a day for the rest of the week. The landfill will also be closed Monday. The news release directs residents with questions about the trash collection schedule to the Contact Center at 573-874-2489.

The city’s Activity & Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will be open for the final weekend of the season from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

City Council, which usually meets the first Monday of each month, will instead meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

In addition to city services, all branches of the Daniel Boone Regional Library will be closed Sunday and Monday in observance of the holiday, according to the library’s website.

Boone County offices will also be closed for Labor Day, according to the county website.