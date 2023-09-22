Major disaster declaration approved for 33 Missouri counties

JEFFERSON CITY - President Joe Biden has approved Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's request for a major disaster declaration.

This will help local government's and nonprofit agencies in 33 counties in response to the several severe weather systems that impacted Missouri from July 29 through Aug. 14, according to a news release.

Following its approval, federal public assistance will be available to repair damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructures. Associated emergency response and recovery costs will also be reimbursed.

Parson's Sept. 5 request includes more that $14 million in qualifying expenses that have already been identified, according to the release.

“This is important news for the communities that have been repeatedly impacted by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding this summer,” Parson said. “We appreciate the President making federal assistance available, which will provide millions of dollars in much needed support to help repair roads, bridges, and other vitally important infrastructure across the state.”

The following counties are included in the President’s disaster declaration: Adair, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Camden, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Iron, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, New Madrid, Ozark, Perry, Scotland, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Wayne, and Worth.

The disaster declaration will also now make assistance available statewide through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Program. This assists with cost-effective measures to reduce the potential for future damage to public infrastructure as a result of natural disasters.

