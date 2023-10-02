Closing of Truman Boulevard bridge in Jefferson City will impact local businesses

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the Truman Boulevard overpass over Highway 50 next week for rehabilitation work.

This work consists of replacing expansion joints, repairing concrete and applying protective coating. All of this is needed, due to weathering, MoDOT said.

"There's thermal expansion with the bridge," said Chris Brownell, MoDOT's resident engineer for the central district. "There are two joints, and both of those joints require maintenance."

Starting at 1 a.m. on Oct. 9, access to the bridge will be restricted for 10 days.

More than 15,000 vehicles utilize the overpass daily, which means it's going to be harder to get to businesses in the surrounding area when the bridge becomes restricted.

Sweet Smoke BBQ is a restaurant located off of the Truman Boulevard exit. The restaurant's owner, John Biggs, says he wasn't aware of the bridge being closed down, until Monday.

"I just learned about it," Biggs said. "I didn't even know what you were talking about until I drove and saw it, and I was like, 'Oh.' I just saw the signs."

Biggs says just because the bridge will be closed, that doesn't mean his restaurant will be.

"We'll put on social media what's happening," Biggs said. "We'll also do a pop-up on our website."

MoDOT warns drivers to find an alternate route ahead of time to avoid heavy traffic or any confusion.

The ramps to the overpass from Highway 50 will be open, but signed detours will be put into place.

The Truman Boulevard overpass is projected to open on Oct. 19. There is no specific time in place.

The total budget for this rehabilitation project will be $665,000, which is funded by the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The Jefferson City School District says it will also adjust its bus routes during this construction period. Information will be shared with parents and staff so they can make changes to transportation plans, if necessary.

Once crews are done with the Truman Boulevard overpass, they will begin work on the Route D overpass, which will close for three days. There is no set date for when the Route D bridge will close yet.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.