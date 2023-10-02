Second round of school safety grant recipients announced

COLUMBIA − Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that a total of 566 school districts, charter schools and nonpublic schools have received grant funds through the second round of funding for the School Safety Grant Program.

Some school districts in the mid-Missouri area that will receive funding from this program include:

Columbia: $300,000

Jefferson City: $300,000

Fulton: $200,000

Hallsville: $150,000

Centralia: $150,000

Harrisburg: $100,000

Blair Oaks: $148,000

The grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology, along with epinephrine auto-injectors and automatic external defibrillators.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Parson said in a news release. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place. This second round of school safety grants continues our commitment to doing just that and helping keep kids safe.”

Parson approved an additional $50 million in the fiscal year 2024 budget to expand this program.

“Missouri families continue to tell education leaders that ensuring their child’s school remains safe and secure is their biggest concern,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “We thank Governor Parson and the General Assembly for their ongoing support and commitment to ensuring our schools remain among the safest places for our students."

Schools applied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) through a competitive grant application process. The maximum grant amount awarded was $300,000.

See grant award totals here on DESE's website.

