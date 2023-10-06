Owner of Casa Maria's booked into jail on arson charge, released Thursday evening

COLUMBIA − The owner of a Columbia Mexican restaurant charged with the arson of a southeast Missouri restaurant was released from jail Thursday evening, according to online records.

Crystal Umfress, 42, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. at 111 North Missouri in Jackson, Missouri, on Thursday and booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail, according to a deputy with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Moore, a lawyer representing Umfress, filed a motion Tuesday to reduce her bond, which was set at $75,000. Online jail records show the bond was lowered to $65,000.

Umfress, who owns Casa Maria's Mexican Cantina, was charged with arson in the second degree on Sept. 22. She's accused of hiring Kerry Raymond, of Gideon, to burn down a Kennett restaurant in exchange for nearly $1,500.

Raymond is also charged with arson in the second degree. According to court documents, Umfress reached out to a witness and asked her to burn down the restaurant. Raymond was reportedly with the witness at the time.

Court documents say on July 10, the witness and Raymond allegedly went to the restaurant, where Raymond allegedly ignited the fire by using a gasoline container and alcohol.

Cape Girardeau television station KFVS shared video with KOMU 8 of a suspect setting the fire at Lupita's Mexican Restaurant on July 10.

KFVS spoke with the building's owner, Juan Toscano, who said he offered a reward for information.

"I offered $2,500 and no one came forward," Toscano said. "Then I raised it to $5,000, still nothing. So when I raised it to $10,000, right away a few days later, I got a few people coming to me saying they know who did it."

Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson told KFVS that he believes Umfress was motivated by anger and revenge.

Raymond has been held in the Dunklin County Jail on a $65,000 bond since Sept. 25, a jail spokesperson said.

KOMU 8 has reached out to the Dunklin County prosecutor and Umfress' lawyer for comment.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.