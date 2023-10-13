Jefferson City to light Capitol dome in support of Israel and lives lost

The Jefferson City Capitol dome will light up white and blue this weekend to show support of Israel, its people and American lives lost following recent Hamas attacks, according to a news release.

In a joint statement, Governor Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe declared the state of Missouri stands with Israel and its people.

“Missouri, the United States, and the world must stand against these wicked atrocities,” the statement said. “ …Today, tomorrow, or however long it takes to root out this evil, Missouri supports our ally, Israel, in this fight and its right to defend itself.”

The attacks that unfolded on Saturday, Oct. 7 have taken the lives of 25 Americans, according to a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Governor Parson’s joint statement mentioned a Missourian was among the dead.

The death toll from the decades-old conflict has taken lives of both Israel and Palestinian nationals.

The Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine group held a vigil and protest on Thursday afternoon to honor the Palestinian lives taken throughout the more than 70-year-old conflict.

The Congregation Beth Shalom also held a vigil yesterday for Israel and the people who were killed during Hamas’s attacks.

The Capitol dome will be lit at sunset on Friday, Oct. 13, through sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 15 to observe the Jewish Sabbath.